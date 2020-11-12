Miller shares Santa Anita fall meet title

Lil Miss Moppet wins Pinot Grigio Stakes

My Princess Ellie, ridden by Flavien Prat, takes first place at Santa Anita, Friday, Oct. 23.

Peter Miller shared the trainer title for the Santa Anita Park fall meet, and on the final weekend his San Luis Rey Training Center horses won at three different tracks including the victory of Lil Miss Moppet in the Pinot Grigio Stakes at Monmouth Park.

"We're extremely happy to win the title," Miller said.

Miller and Bob Baffert each had 11 victories during the Santa Anita fall meet which began Sept. 25 and concluded Oct. 24. Doug O'Neill, who trains some of his horses at San Luis Rey, finished third with 10 wins.

Sharing the trainer title rather than not winning it outright was gratifyin...