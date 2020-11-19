COVID-19 fatigue causing cases to skyrocket

Too many San Diegans are failing to take sufficient measures to protect themselves from getting or passing COVID-19.

That’s the explanation County health officials gave Nov. 16 for the record number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported recently.

Over the last seven days, the number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed, reaching a record 1,087 cases Nov. 14 and followed by 833 cases Nov. 15. More than 600 cases have been reported every single day in the past week. In the last seven days, 5,031 cases were reported, compared to 3,161 the previous week.

“Exactly a month ago, we sounded the al...