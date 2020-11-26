'No Way Back' is a heart-warming story of survival

Jessica John portrays all of the characters in "No Way Back" at The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

"No Way Back" is a poignant personal journey for playwright Mahshid Fashandi Hager as she shares her family's flight from war-torn Iran in 1979.

This story is told by 10-year old Hager as she recalls the happy times shared with her family transitioning through their escape and finally to safety.

Well-told by the multi-faceted actor Jessica John, all is relived through her multiple characterizations. John weaves this true story with compassion and clarity as she seamlessly transitions characters. Hers is a master class in acting.

After just finishing Jimmy Stewart's biography, the one thin...