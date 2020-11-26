Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Silvergate residents to be among first seniors to receive Phase I COVID-19 vaccine

 
Last updated 11/24/2020 at 5:06pm

Vaccinations will be administered to Silvergate residents when Phase I of the current public health plan goes into effect.

FALLBROOK – As the world eagerly awaits a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, the team of professionals at Silvergate Fallbrook has been actively planning for its arrival.

When the military distributes its stockpile of vaccines under the federal government's Operation Warp Speed program, residents in independent and assisted living communities like Silvergate will be among the first to receive the vaccine in Phase I under the current public health plan.

According to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, at a press conference held at the Centers for Disease Control in late Octob...



