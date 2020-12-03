Arch Health and Graybill Medical groups announce affiliation

SAN MARCOS – Two of San Diego County North Inland’s largest medical groups, Graybill and Arch Health, have joined forces to create the largest health network in the region, Palomar Health Medical Group.

“This expansion of primary care will enhance our ability as a health system to provide seamless, coordinated care across the continuum,” Diane Hansen, president and CEO of Palomar Health, said. “This positions us well to meet the challenges of health care delivery.”

The affiliation was effective Dec. 1, and expanded access and improve the coordination of patient care. Patients ha...