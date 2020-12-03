Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Arch Health and Graybill Medical groups announce affiliation

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 6:15pm



SAN MARCOS – Two of San Diego County North Inland’s largest medical groups, Graybill and Arch Health, have joined forces to create the largest health network in the region, Palomar Health Medical Group.

“This expansion of primary care will enhance our ability as a health system to provide seamless, coordinated care across the continuum,” Diane Hansen, president and CEO of Palomar Health, said. “This positions us well to meet the challenges of health care delivery.”

The affiliation was effective Dec. 1, and expanded access and improve the coordination of patient care. Patients ha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:07