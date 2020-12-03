Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Vintage Car Club donates $1,000 to complete mural restoration

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club donated $1,000 to complete the restoration of the "Main Street Circa 1920" mural. The entire community is grateful to the car club and the other generous donors who contributed to restore this much-loved mural on the corner of Main and Alvarado.

Several other pieces of public art are also in need of maintenance. The "Fat Happies" sculpture by Barrett DeBusk, located on the corner of Mission and Fallbrook streets, is rusting and in need of repair and painting. Residents are asked to consider any amount they can donate and know that in doing so, t...



