Village News

Rotarians support Adopt-A-Family drive

 
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 6:54pm

Denise Wilson, Karen Estes, and Carolina Miller

Village News/Courtesy photo

Rotary Club of Bonsall treasurer Denise Wilson, center, and community service director Karen Estes, right, hand a $250 check to Carolina Miller to support the Fallbrook Food Pantry's Adopt-A-Family drive

BONSALL – Officers of The Rotary Club of Bonsall presented a donation to the Fallbrook Food Pantry to support its Adopt-A-Family drive in Fallbrook. The donation will be used to buy food and clothes for needy families to boost their enjoyment of Christmas in these difficult times.

The Bonsall Rotary Club continues to serve the community through service and donations even though meeting in person isn't currently possible.

"We also have occasional meetings online so that our members can stay in touch," Jeff Johnson, president of the club, said.

For more information, visit http://bonsallr...



