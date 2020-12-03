County tax collector reminds taxpayers they have until Dec. 10 for first tax payment
Last updated 12/3/2020 at 4:27pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister Thursday, Dec. 3 reminded property owners they have just one week left to pay the first installment of their annual property taxes or face a 10% penalty.
The 1,004,808 tax bills -- a record number -- are available to pay online now at sdttc.com, and are expected to generate $7.27 billion for local cities and the county. The first installment should bring in $3.64 billion.
``This money funds critical services, including public health, schools and first responders,'' McAllister said. ``We encourage everyone to pay...
