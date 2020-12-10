Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Bonsall Sponsor Group to change officers

 
Last updated 12/9/2020 at 9:04am



All three of the current Bonsall Sponsor Group officers will be replaced when the sponsor group next meets.

Steve Norris will take over the role of chair from Margarette Schoendienst, who was Margarette Morgan when she joined the sponsor group in 1998 and became chair in 1999.

Larissa Anderson will replace Chuck Davis as the Bonsall Sponsor Group vice-chair. Dawn Apsley will be the new sponsor group secretary, although she will be unable to attend a mandatory training session prior to the sponsor group's Jan. 5 meeting, so current secretary Richard Hatano will be the acting secretary for th...



