Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Warmer weather, clear skies expected in SD County

 
Last updated 12/13/2020 at 10:30am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Patches of high clouds were drifting from northwest to southeast across Southern California Sunday, but otherwise skies were clear, the National Weather Service said.

Peak wind gusts Sunday morning were around 40 mph, down from around 50 mph earlier.

High temperatures in coastal areas Sunday were expected to be around 69 degrees, with overnight lows of 41-49, the NWS said. Highs in the western valleys will be 68-73 with overnight lows of 41-47. Highs near the foothills will be 63-68.

Mountain highs were expected to be 51-60 with overnight lows of 32-42. Desert highs will...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

