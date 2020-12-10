Warmer weather, clear skies expected in SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Patches of high clouds were drifting from northwest to southeast across Southern California Sunday, but otherwise skies were clear, the National Weather Service said.

Peak wind gusts Sunday morning were around 40 mph, down from around 50 mph earlier.

High temperatures in coastal areas Sunday were expected to be around 69 degrees, with overnight lows of 41-49, the NWS said. Highs in the western valleys will be 68-73 with overnight lows of 41-47. Highs near the foothills will be 63-68.

Mountain highs were expected to be 51-60 with overnight lows of 32-42. Desert highs will...