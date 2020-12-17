100th tree planted at Live Oak Park

A group of volunteers help plant the 100th tree in Live Oak park, from left, front, Roger Boddaert, (SOF/FLC); Sherri Lenfers, (LOPC); Sherry Lamont, (SOF); Greta Thunberg, (AAUW climate activist - Sweden); Nancy Heins-Glaser (SOF/Scarecrew); Mary Belton (Reche descendent/Fallbrook Historical Society); Brian Ek, Ranger Live Oak park; in back, Jackie Heyneman (Chair SOF) and Jake Enrique (Supv SD parks & Rec).

A group of volunteer "partners in preservation" of Fallbrook' s Live Oak Park and its history planted the 100th tree to celebrate the park's 100 years, Sunday, Dec. 3. The volunteers included Jackie Heyneman and Roger Boddaert and their work involved snippets, plantings, pruning and maintenance in a non-stop effort.

Stories of snow falls temporarily halting shovels, railroad bridges washing out, saving individual live oaks on Live Oak Park Road, saving trees are things of environmentalist legends. Tales always involve volunteers – in great numbers – determined to preserve both nature and history.

Mythology is interwoven with gratitude and nostalgia – stories which wafted above the trees in 1920 when the park was donated by the North County Chamber of Commerce to San Diego County. Back then big and bold festivities with dignitaries kicked off the day.

The 2020 pandemic changed the grand plan and uncertainty meant postponement from July to December. No time capsule, no dignitaries, no music. Instead, local park employees, members of Save Our Forest, Live Oak Park Coalition, nature lovers and even an earth-loving scarecrow showed up.

All listened in awe of past stories and hoped for future plans for this little village and for San Diego County, the USA and the world.

To share in what it was like 23 year ago when Save Our Oaks, then Save Our Forest began, view "A Necklace Of Leaves " on the Fallbrook Land Conservancy's website, http://www.fallbrooklandcoservancy.org. Heyneman and Boddaert were involved then and still are all these years later.

The Save the Oaks campaign was initiated by a phone call from park ranger Diane Kennedy in 1972. The group renamed itself "Save Our Forest," and became a branch of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy in 1993.

Joined by volunteers, Dec. 3, County Park & Rec staff member Brian Ek and Supervisor Jake Enriquez shared the work with the lovers of flora, fauna, clean air, open space and the value of Earth's blessings.

When visitors go to Live Oak Park, they should remember its history and its many friends through time and hope their children and grandchildren can walk among those trees and tell stories of those who loved and saved this park and the trees now and in the past.

They can consider joining Save Our Forest or The Live Oak Park Coalition to help preserve these gifts for future generations of residents and visitors. As Boddaert says "May the forest be with you!"