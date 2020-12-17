Rotary Club of Fallbrook rings in the holiday season

Rotary member Penny Johnson rings her bell at the Salvation Army red kettle at the north door of Major Market on Dec.11.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook volunteered their time to support the Salvation Army during the holiday season. Club members signed up to ring bells next to the familiar red collection kettles located at Major Market, Grocery Outlet and Northgate Market on the two weekends before Christmas.

Rotarians also recruited family members, friends, and high school students to join in. The Salvation Army provided a brief training video on COVID-19 protocols for volunteers to view before manning the kettles. Safety procedures included wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and disinfecting the kettles and bells between shifts.

Captain Liane Newcomb, who leads the Salvation Army Oceanside Corps, spoke at the Club's online meeting on Dec. 7. Newcomb shared that the Salvation Army nationwide was placed on Emergency Disaster Mode in March due to COVID-19 and was deemed an essential workforce.

Village News/Courtesy photo Teresa Mendelson collects donations at the Salvation Army red kettle at the south door of Major Market.

The Oceanside Corps provides households with weekly grocery bags and supplies individuals with food and clothing. They have seen an 86% increase in households served since January and the need continues to increase.

Last year, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook helped raise almost $7,000 for the Salvation Army during the holiday season. During the December meeting, Newcomb presented the club with a Certificate of Excellence and recognized the club as a Servant of Excellence.

Those wishing to donate to the Salvation Army's virtual red kettle may do so at www.oceansideredkettle.org .

For information about the Rotary Club of Fallbrook, visit www.fallbrookrotary.org .

For health and safety reasons, meetings are currently being held online via Zoom Thursdays at noon. Anyone interested in receiving a link to future meetings can send an email to [email protected].

Submitted by Rotary Club of Fallbrook.