500-acre brush fire spreads through Camp Pendleton, triggers mandatory evacuations in west Fallbrook

Homes in the areas shaded in purple are under mandatory evacuation orders. Those in unshaded areas surrounded by purple borders remain under evacuation warnings. Village News/North County Fire courtesy photo

A large brush fire that broke out in De Luz late Wednesday night spread into Camp Pendleton and triggered mandatory evacuations in Fallbrook early Thursday morning.

Homes along much of the northwestern corner of Fallbrook were being evacuated, as the blaze extended into Camp Pendleton and threatened to affect populated areas should the winds shift, according to North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

For now, no homes in Fallbrook have been damaged.

"The winds are favorable to us in the sense that (the fire) is not pushing into us, although it's not favorable to Camp Pendleton," Choi said.

But t...