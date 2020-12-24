The 4 Ps every business needs

You’ve heard it before, and you’ll hear it again: this year has been rough. Businesses in every industry have been rocked to their core.

For many businesses, marketing budgets were cut; events were postponed, and promotions had to be cleverer.

Small businesses were hit the hardest. Many found themselves racing to find solutions that would help retain revenue and save profits.

Many businesses had to reinvent the wheel and the restaurant sector was a prime example. Restaurants had to completely convert their business model once they could no longer allow inside dining.

Other businesses ha...