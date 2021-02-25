Art of the Avocado competition calls for entries

Ground squirrels dig holes in lawns, creating burrows that can sink and leave lawns looking unsightly.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, sponsor of the Art of the Avocado Art Competition is calling for entries. This year the contest celebrates its 15th anniversary. In celebration of this milestone, organizers couldn't let any more time go by. It was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an avocado must be easily identifiable in all pieces.

There are three categories including 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional with cash prizes awarded: first place – $300, second place – $200 and third place – $10...