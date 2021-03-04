Artists create meaningful art at The Green Art House

Richard Stergulz, co-founder of The Green Art House and painting fundamentals instructor, teaches techniques in painting to student Linda Herzog at the Fallbrook art school.

The Green Art House in Fallbrook was started with a twofold purpose in mind: to provide a teaching facility for artists of all levels and styles to create whatever they wanted and to be eco-friendly while doing it.

Richard Stergulz and Leslie Sweetland co-founded the nonprofit about eight years ago with a vision to offer classes and events that promote art, art awareness and art education while encouraging and promoting public interest and understanding of art in its variety of forms.

Along with teaching art classes at the center, Stergulz is the Southern California host for an Australian-...