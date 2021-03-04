Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Deputies find man shot after arriving at scene of reported car crash

Homicide detectives investigating

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at 1:39pm



Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Fallbrook that left a man dead Sunday night, Feb. 28.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a report at about 8:20 .m. Sunday of a multi-vehicle car crash on Alta Vista Drive just north of Via Monserate, and deputies headed to the scene to find a man who had been shot.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 62-year-old David Nathaniel Caballero, according to the sheriff's department. An autopsy conducted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office con...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 23:40