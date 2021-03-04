Deputies find man shot after arriving at scene of reported car crash
Homicide detectives investigating
Last updated 3/3/2021 at 1:39pm
Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Fallbrook that left a man dead Sunday night, Feb. 28.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a report at about 8:20 .m. Sunday of a multi-vehicle car crash on Alta Vista Drive just north of Via Monserate, and deputies headed to the scene to find a man who had been shot.
Medics took the man to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.
The victim was later identified as 62-year-old David Nathaniel Caballero, according to the sheriff's department. An autopsy conducted by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office con...
