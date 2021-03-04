1 Marine killed, 2 other injured in Pendleton traffic crash

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Investigators sought Monday to determine what led to a three-vehicle weekend crash that killed one Marine and injured two others on the grounds of Camp Pendleton.

The traffic accident, which involved the personnel's private vehicles, occurred on Las Pulgas Road about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to base officials.

The fatally injured Marine died at the scene of the wreck. A second was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with injuries of undisclosed severity, and the other was treated at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton for minor trauma.

The identities of the inv...