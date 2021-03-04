San Diego County plans for earlier-than-expected promotion to red tier

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A possible change to California's COVID-19 reopening schedule could have San Diego County promoted to the less-restrictive red tier by as early as next Wednesday, county officials announced, while reporting 349 new infections and eight additional deaths.

California's Department of Public Health modified the Blueprint for a Safer Economy to lead with opening activities when vaccines have been deployed to the hardest-hit communities. The modification will shift Blueprint tier thresholds to allow slightly higher case rates per 100,000 population once more inoculations have oc...