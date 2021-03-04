Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Settlement reached to resume youth sports in California

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/4/2021 at 2:34pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A settlement reached between the state and youth sports advocates stemming from a lawsuit filed on behalf of two San Diego high school athletes will pave the way for youth sports to resume statewide, it was announced Thursday.

The resolution will require testing for indoor sports, though the settlement announcement included agreements with outside groups to provide testing for school districts at no cost, according to Let Them Play California.

Attorney Stephen Grebing, who represented two local high school football players in the San Diego suit, said indoor sports will be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 22:38