Full rail closures between Oceanside and San Diego planned for next 2 weekends

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - All rail services from Oceanside to San Diego will be shut down the next two weekends to accommodate scheduled work along the rail line, the San Diego Association of Governments announced Thursday.

The first closure will take effect early Saturday morning and last through early Monday morning, according to SANDAG. The four rail services affected are the North County Transit District, Metrolink, Amtrak and freight carrier BNSF.

The second rail closure is scheduled to take place the following weekend, from early morning on March 20 through early morning on March 22.

