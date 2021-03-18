Major library supporters can be added to the Donor Wall

The Donor Wall is prominently displayed by the main entrance to the Fallbrook Library on the east wall.

FALLBROOK – The original Donor Wall at the Fallbrook Library is filled with names of people and organizations that played a role in the building of the library. Now, in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the library opening, the library has the opportunity to add additional names of ongoing major supporters.

Donations allow the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to provide the library with programs for the community all year every year with music concerts, art exhibits, lectures, community and writers reading sessions, children's programs, book talks and of course, expanding the col...