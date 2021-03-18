Theater Talk
Save these dates.
North Coast Repertory in Solana Beach is getting back into streaming with its upcoming performance, "Trying," starting March 24 and running through April 18. It is certain to be a gripping, edge-of-your-seat story about the final year of Francis Biddle, the attorney general and chief judge at the Nuremberg trials. "Told with humor, compassion and insight" by director David Ellenstein, it will be a compelling opportunity to enjoy theater at its finest, http://www.northcoastrep.org.
The Old Globe is continuing their radio broadcasts through KPBS-FM 89.5 public radio. On Apri...
