Theater Talk

James Sutorius, right, portrays Francis Biddle, famed attorney general and chief judge at Nuremberg, while Emily Goss plays his assistant during the final year of his life.

North Coast Repertory in Solana Beach is getting back into streaming with its upcoming performance, "Trying," starting March 24 and running through April 18. It is certain to be a gripping, edge-of-your-seat story about the final year of Francis Biddle, the attorney general and chief judge at the Nuremberg trials. "Told with humor, compassion and insight" by director David Ellenstein, it will be a compelling opportunity to enjoy theater at its finest, http://www.northcoastrep.org.

The Old Globe is continuing their radio broadcasts through KPBS-FM 89.5 public radio. On Apri...