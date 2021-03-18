County reports 421 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths as Petco Park vaccine site prepares to close

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county's first and largest vaccination super site at Petco Park will close Saturday as San Diego County public health officials reported 421 new COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths Friday.

The Petco Park site, which has provided more than 200,000 Moderna vaccines, has closed multiple times due to lack of vaccines, but with the Padres preparing for opening day, its closure was inevitable.

The county, the city, UC San Diego and the Padres opened the superstation on Jan. 11. Five other superstations are operating in La Jolla, Chula Vista, La Mesa, San Marcos and Del Mar, ev...