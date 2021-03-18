Time for some financial spring cleaning

FALLBROOK – In just a few days, the earth will experience the vernal equinox – one of the two times in the year when the sun is exactly above the equator. Apart from this astronomical anomaly, though, the equinox is mostly known as the beginning of spring – a fresh beginning and the time to spruce things up. This year, as you tidy up your home and surroundings, why not also consider some financial spring cleaning?

Here are a few ideas for getting your financial house in order.

"De-clutter" your portfolio.

Over the years, many people tend to pick up duplicate items that find their way...