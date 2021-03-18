Warriors excel in football scrimmage

The Fallbrook Warrior varsity football team begins their spring season with a scrimmage against Classical Academy, March 12.

Normally the scores of CIF football scrimmages aren't reported, but Fallbrook High School head coach Troy Everhart didn't mind mentioning that the Warriors defeated Classical Academy by a 36-0 score March 12 on the Fallbrook field.

"I felt pretty good. We did a lot of good things," Everhart said. "The staff did an excellent job getting the guys ready. The kids have done an excellent job."

Coronavirus restrictions limited preparation opportunities, but the Warriors' attitude March 12 was not a casualty of reduced practices. "I'm very pleased about the effort, which is the one thing we can co...