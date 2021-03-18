Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors excel in football scrimmage

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2021 at 3:07pm

The Fallbrook Warrior varsity football team

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The Fallbrook Warrior varsity football team begins their spring season with a scrimmage against Classical Academy, March 12.

Normally the scores of CIF football scrimmages aren't reported, but Fallbrook High School head coach Troy Everhart didn't mind mentioning that the Warriors defeated Classical Academy by a 36-0 score March 12 on the Fallbrook field.

"I felt pretty good. We did a lot of good things," Everhart said. "The staff did an excellent job getting the guys ready. The kids have done an excellent job."

Coronavirus restrictions limited preparation opportunities, but the Warriors' attitude March 12 was not a casualty of reduced practices. "I'm very pleased about the effort, which is the one thing we can co...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/19/2021 02:08