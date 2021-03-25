Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Pop Warner and Fallbrook Youth Rugby hold fundraising events

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2021 at 3:34pm

Thom Terrazas

Jersey Mike's employee Thom Terrazas gets into the spirit of Fallbrook Pop Warner's fundraising night.

FALLBROOK – Two local youth sports leagues held separate fundraising events at the Jersey Mike's in Fallbrook. Fallbrook Pop Warner held their fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 18, bringing in $501 in donations. Fallbrook Youth Rugby held their fundraiser Tuesday, Feb. 23, bringing in $400 in donations.

Jersey Mike's offered any sub on the menu for free in exchange for a $4 donation to the respective youth sports teams. Even with COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, the youth leagues were able to bring in a steady stream of supporters.

"This money is needed for the Fallbrook Pop Warner l...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/25/2021 13:15