Fallbrook Pop Warner and Fallbrook Youth Rugby hold fundraising events

Jersey Mike's employee Thom Terrazas gets into the spirit of Fallbrook Pop Warner's fundraising night.

FALLBROOK – Two local youth sports leagues held separate fundraising events at the Jersey Mike's in Fallbrook. Fallbrook Pop Warner held their fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 18, bringing in $501 in donations. Fallbrook Youth Rugby held their fundraiser Tuesday, Feb. 23, bringing in $400 in donations.

Jersey Mike's offered any sub on the menu for free in exchange for a $4 donation to the respective youth sports teams. Even with COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, the youth leagues were able to bring in a steady stream of supporters.

