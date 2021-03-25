Fallbrook Pop Warner and Fallbrook Youth Rugby hold fundraising events
Last updated 3/24/2021 at 3:34pm
FALLBROOK – Two local youth sports leagues held separate fundraising events at the Jersey Mike's in Fallbrook. Fallbrook Pop Warner held their fundraiser Wednesday, Nov. 18, bringing in $501 in donations. Fallbrook Youth Rugby held their fundraiser Tuesday, Feb. 23, bringing in $400 in donations.
Jersey Mike's offered any sub on the menu for free in exchange for a $4 donation to the respective youth sports teams. Even with COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, the youth leagues were able to bring in a steady stream of supporters.
"This money is needed for the Fallbrook Pop Warner l...
