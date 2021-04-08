Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego Botanic Garden opens World of Orchids show

 
Last updated 4/8/2021 at 1:09pm

orchid

Village News/Rachel Cobb photo

The Phrag. Cardinale "Wilcox" orchid is one of many on display in the San Diego Botanic Garden's orchid showcase, World of Orchids.

ENCINITAS – San Diego Botanic Garden’s inaugural spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, opened Saturday, April 3, and will continue through Sunday, May 2, Wednesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on select days until 8 p.m.

The exhibit is in the garden’s state-of-the-art, 8,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed facility – the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory – which opened last year as a $6.5 million addition to the 37-acre urban oasis.

“The orchids at San Diego Botanic Garden have beauty and grace that will knock your socks off,” Ari Novv, president and C...



