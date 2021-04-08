San Diego Botanic Garden opens World of Orchids show
Last updated 4/8/2021 at 1:09pm
ENCINITAS – San Diego Botanic Garden’s inaugural spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, opened Saturday, April 3, and will continue through Sunday, May 2, Wednesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on select days until 8 p.m.
The exhibit is in the garden’s state-of-the-art, 8,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed facility – the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory – which opened last year as a $6.5 million addition to the 37-acre urban oasis.
“The orchids at San Diego Botanic Garden have beauty and grace that will knock your socks off,” Ari Novv, president and C...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)