San Diego Botanic Garden opens World of Orchids show

The Phrag. Cardinale "Wilcox" orchid is one of many on display in the San Diego Botanic Garden's orchid showcase, World of Orchids.

ENCINITAS – San Diego Botanic Garden’s inaugural spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, opened Saturday, April 3, and will continue through Sunday, May 2, Wednesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on select days until 8 p.m.

The exhibit is in the garden’s state-of-the-art, 8,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed facility – the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory – which opened last year as a $6.5 million addition to the 37-acre urban oasis.

“The orchids at San Diego Botanic Garden have beauty and grace that will knock your socks off,” Ari Novv, president and C...