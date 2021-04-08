Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Wind advisory in effect from 3 pm this afternoon to 5 am Wednesday

 
Last updated 4/13/2021 at 2:14pm



The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for 3pm this afternoon to 5 am Wednesday morning. Winds are expected to reach 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph in San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The strongest winds are expected during the evening. The strongest winds in San Diego County are expected in the southeastern part of the county along Interstate 8 near Imperial County.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit http://weather.gov/sandiego

 

