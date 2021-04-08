Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors win first football game since 2018

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/8/2021 at 3:58pm

Noah MacMillan

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Warrior Noah MacMillan runs with the ball against the Escondido Cougars, April 2.

The April 2 football game between Fallbrook High School and Escondido High School was Fallbrook's first varsity football win since 2018.

The Warriors never trailed in the 21-15 game at Fallbrook and at one point had a two-touchdown lead.

"It was a great win for the kids. They just played hard, played smart, played together," said Fallbrook Head Coach Troy Everhart.

The win was the first for Everhart as Fallbrook's football coach. Everhart, who took over the program in 2019, endured 12 losses before the team development allowed for his first Warriors victory.

Darius Pickett was Fallbrook'...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/08/2021 16:07