County initiative selected as national TB Elimination Champion

San Diego County's Tuberculosis Elimination Initiative has been selected as a 2021 TB Elimination Champion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The TB Elimination Initiative was one of 19 organizations or individuals recognized by the CDC throughout the United States.

"This is a great recognition and a great example of what can be accomplished when public and private entities work together to fight diseases such as tuberculosis," Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said. "This is a well-deserved recognition for all the staff in the county's Tuberculosis Control Pr...