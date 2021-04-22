Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Julianne Pepitone
Special to the Village News 

Food Service Operation of the Month

FUHSD fosters a 'sense of wonder' through foodservice

 
Last updated 4/22/2021 at 9:48am

food service team at Fallbrook High School

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

The food service team at Fallbrook High School was named Food Service Operation of the Month for April, by FoodService Director Magazine.

Like just about every foodservice operator in March 2020, the nutrition team at Fallbrook Union High School District knew their corner of California had changed in an instant when the coronavirus hit.

But they rose to the challenge: Employees gamely chugged coffee and set about switching from cafeteria service to curbside pickup and bus route delivery.

That first Monday, the staff of 14 packed 125 meals. Tuesday, they prepared 250. On Wednesday, 500; on Thursday, 850. "And that's when we hit the wall," says Judi Reynolds, Fallbrook's director of food services.

Reynolds texted her boss an S...



