Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

Vegetation fire burns half-acre on East Mission

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 11:22am

brush fire

Village News/Derek Lovett photo

A brush fire burns on East Mission Road, April 19.

A fast-burning vegetation fire Monday evening, April 19, burned a half-acre before being extinguished by multiple response teams, including a drop by an air tanker from Cal Fire in Ramona.

The fire was reported at 6 p.m. at East Mission Road and Valentine Lane, burning up the bank on the north side of the road, which was closed for hours. The fire threatened homes up the hill but there were no injuries or structures damaged.

Station 1 of North County Fire was first to respond but units from San Marcos and Camp Pendleton stations also assisted.

The fire was started by hot catalytic conver...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020