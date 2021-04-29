Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Simona Valanciute
San Diego Oasis 

Post-pandemic life for older adults will never be the same, and it can be a good thing

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 1:06pm



Older adults have been hit hard by the pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines offer hope of a return to a more normal life, but many of institutions might be changed forever.

It can be a good thing, however. Life for many people post-pandemic will likely never be the same – but older adults can and should reengage with a changed world safely.

Recently, San Diego Oasis hosted an “After Your Shots” webinar, featuring advice from local experts including Dr. Daniel Hoefer of Sharp Healthcare and psychologist Dr. Ken Druck. Here’s what they said older adults can do post-vaccination, how they can...



