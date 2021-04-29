FUHSD to commit $100,000 to stadium field

The Fallbrook Union High School District will be committing $100,000 for the maintenance and repair of the turf field and track at the Fallbrook High School stadium.

The FUHSD board voted 5-0 April 12 to commit $100,000 of the fiscal year 2020-21 balance for the stadium field. The action item followed a presentation by facilities director Bob Salas on the stadium turf and track.

"Our stadium is one of the finest in San Diego County," Salas said. "I think it's important to keep our stadium looking its best."

An April 2007 FUHSD board action awarded a contract to replace the grass field wi...