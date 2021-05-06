Mellano Farm Stand celebrates 1 year anniversary with Mother's Day Festival

OCEANSIDE – Mellano & Company, a family operated flower farm just west of Bonsall, has been around for nearly a century, ever since Italian immigrant Giovanni Mellano started it in 1925. Over the years, they have become one of the most trusted families in the industry.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it devastated the flower industry and hit Mellano & Company hard.

"After the stay at home order, flower sales went to zero," Michelle Castellano Keeler, Giovanni's granddaughter and a Fallbrook High graduate said. "With no weddings, funerals, special events, etc., every order was cancelled. We had to shut our doors and let go of each employee. This was very difficult for our family and we promised every employee we would do everything we could to open up and bring them back." The Mellano family kept their word.

As one way to create some new jobs, the family opened the Mellano Farm Stand selling their flowers and produce, and it was well-received. "Our family and employees appreciate all the support our local community has shown us this past year and want to say thanks," said Castellano.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9, that farm stand will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a major public event – a Mother's Day festival from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Over the weekend, there will be a ton of farm fresh flower options for mom, a coffee cart where mom can get her coffee fix, food truck, cotton candy, kid's crafts, live music, tractor rides, U-pick, photo opportunities, and more.

Village News/Courtesy photo Giovanni Mellano, left, is seen with his sons Mike and Johnny, along with a few other farm-hands in his flower fields in the 1920s.

"We think everyone will love this outdoor celebration, connecting with nature and their families," Castellano said. That humble little farm stand made entirely from recycled farm equipment has grown into a neighborhood fixture. "We continue to add products such as raw honey from our hives, olive oil from our trees and more." There are tractor rides on weekends and a U-pick strawberry field. "It's just like the kind of place I would love to spend my Mother's Day visiting."

Mellano Farm Stand will host additional events throughout the summer including a watermelon festival and it is adding children's educational events.

"Creating this space isn't something we had planned on, but we're so glad we thought of it. We just love it," Castellano said. "We hope everyone who comes to the Mother's Day festival will too."

The stand is located at 5750 North River Road, about 10 minutes from Bonsall and Vista, 20 minutes from Fallbrook and 20 minutes from downtown Oceanside.

For more information, follow the Mellano Farm Stand on Facebook or Twitter, or email [email protected].

Submitted by Mellano & Company.