Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Lack of wrestlers or preparation responsible for Warriors loss

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/12/2021 at 4:31pm



Two positive COVID-19 tests wiped out four weeks of practice for the Fallbrook High School wrestling team, and the second quarantine ended the day the Warriors had a meet at San Marcos. The April 29 meet was the first of the season for Fallbrook although not the first scheduled meet, and San Marcos won the Palomar League meet by a 69-9 score.

"I finally got a meet in. It didn't go well, but at least we got a chance to compete," said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

Although the Warriors began wrestling practice in mid-March a positive COVID-19 test resulted in a two-week quarantine. That qu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/13/2021 16:27