Lack of wrestlers or preparation responsible for Warriors loss

Two positive COVID-19 tests wiped out four weeks of practice for the Fallbrook High School wrestling team, and the second quarantine ended the day the Warriors had a meet at San Marcos. The April 29 meet was the first of the season for Fallbrook although not the first scheduled meet, and San Marcos won the Palomar League meet by a 69-9 score.

"I finally got a meet in. It didn't go well, but at least we got a chance to compete," said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

Although the Warriors began wrestling practice in mid-March a positive COVID-19 test resulted in a two-week quarantine. That qu...