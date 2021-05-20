Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pala Casino RV Resort awarded Good Sam 10/10*/10 rating for sixth year in a row

 
PALA – Pala Casino RV Resort has been awarded a flawless 10/10*/10 Good Sam rating for the sixth consecutive year. Pala Casino RV Resort was one of only 153 Good Sam Parks throughout the United States to earn a perfect score in the 2021 rankings.

Pala Casino RV Resort was awarded top marks in every category, including facilities, restrooms, showers, and overall visual appearance. Pala has received this coveted recognition every year since opening.

“We are thrilled to have Good Sam once again recognize Pala Casino RV Resort as a premier resort destination,” said Coley McAvoy, spokespe...



