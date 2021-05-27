Man found dead along I-5 in Bonsall

BONSALL (CNS) - A pedestrian -- possibly a hit-and-run victim -- was found dead today alongside Interstate 15 in the northern reaches of San Diego

County.

The fatality north of Old Highway 395 in Bonsall was reported about 10:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the pedestrian lying face down on the western shoulder of the freeway, the CHP reported. Paramedics pronounced

the man, whose name was not immediately available, dead at the scene.

Investigators believed the victim may have ventured onto the freeway for unknown reasons and...