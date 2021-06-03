Theatre Talk – A summer full of choices

La Jolla Playhouse recently announced a free viewing on their website. "Pick Me Last" is an outreach to #StopAsianHatingCampaign. Visit https://www.pop-tour-lajollaplayhouse.com/ for details. As of press time, no end date has been set.

North Coast Repertory announces the upcoming streaming of "Becoming Dr. Ruth," premiering June 9 and streaming through July 14. Tovah Feldshuh, the six-time Tony nominee, "deftly inhabits the warm, wise, and witty persona of the beloved media figure." Written by Mark St. Germain and directed by David Ellenstein, be sure to reserve your tickets via ...