Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News 

Dispatching multiple units necessary for quality service

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/2/2021 at 4:49pm

fire truck

Fallbrook has five fire stations in the district – but only three have an ambulance.

There are reasons for sending two or three fire units to a traffic accident or residential medical emergency. To some it may seem excessive, but for a person in distress, the help is their lifeline. They will certainly appreciate the multiple flashing lights and sirens that bring the needed support.

"Fire engines have two to three people and ambulances have a paramedic and an EMT," said Captain John Choi of the North County Fire District. "Are five people needed? Absolutely! It's like bringing a hospital to your residence. Everyone has a job to do, from treatment, traffic, administering me...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021