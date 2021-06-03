Dispatching multiple units necessary for quality service

Fallbrook has five fire stations in the district – but only three have an ambulance.

There are reasons for sending two or three fire units to a traffic accident or residential medical emergency. To some it may seem excessive, but for a person in distress, the help is their lifeline. They will certainly appreciate the multiple flashing lights and sirens that bring the needed support.

"Fire engines have two to three people and ambulances have a paramedic and an EMT," said Captain John Choi of the North County Fire District. "Are five people needed? Absolutely! It's like bringing a hospital to your residence. Everyone has a job to do, from treatment, traffic, administering me...