Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fourth Annual Junior Art of the Avocado Art Competition

Winners Sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company

 
Last updated 6/3/2021 at 10:21am

Junior Art of the Avocado participants

Village News/Courtesy photo

Participating artists in the 2021 Junior Art of the Avocado art competition pose for a group shot at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce during the awards reception, May 27. The public voted for the first through third place award winners.

Sponsor Award

"Avo Cutie" – Madilyn Meza, Fourth Grade

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Pick

"Avo Vision" – Eden Mills, Eighth Grade

Pre-K – First Grade

First Place: "Super Avocado" – Cash Anderson, Kindergarten

Second Place: "Avocado Army" – Mason Meza, First Grade

Third Place: "Avocanda" – Tessa Legge, First Grade

Second – Fourth Grade

First Place: "Fallbrook Avocado Family" – Elan Green, Fourth Grade

Second Place: "Avocado of Everything" – Daniel Legge, Fourth Grade

Third Place: "Lady Libercato" – Evelyn Daley, Third Grade

Fifth – Eighth Grade

First Place: "Avocado...



