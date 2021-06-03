Fourth Annual Junior Art of the Avocado Art Competition
Winners Sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company
Last updated 6/3/2021 at 10:21am
Sponsor Award
"Avo Cutie" – Madilyn Meza, Fourth Grade
Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Pick
"Avo Vision" – Eden Mills, Eighth Grade
Pre-K – First Grade
First Place: "Super Avocado" – Cash Anderson, Kindergarten
Second Place: "Avocado Army" – Mason Meza, First Grade
Third Place: "Avocanda" – Tessa Legge, First Grade
Second – Fourth Grade
First Place: "Fallbrook Avocado Family" – Elan Green, Fourth Grade
Second Place: "Avocado of Everything" – Daniel Legge, Fourth Grade
Third Place: "Lady Libercato" – Evelyn Daley, Third Grade
Fifth – Eighth Grade
First Place: "Avocado...
