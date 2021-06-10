Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Pam Hermansader
Special to Village News 

WW II veteran Gilby celebrates her 102nd birthday

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/10/2021 at 9:55am

Betty Gilby

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Betty Gilby is celebrated for her 102nd birthday by her friends at the Fallbrook Women's Club, May 31.

WWII veteran Betty Gilby celebrated her 102nd birthday May 31 at a drive-thru birthday party in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Woman's Club. In attendance were many well-wishers from the woman's club as well as members of the Fallbrook AAUW, of which Betty is a member.

Also celebrating with her was her son, Joe Gilby III, and her grandson, Joe Gilby IV, from Michigan; her daughter, Elaine Gilby, and her husband, Charlie Pavitt, from Maryland, and daughter Joanne Gilby from Colorado.

Betty was born Elizabeth Janet Stutheit on May 31, 1919, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she lived until...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 06/10/2021 11:58