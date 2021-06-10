WW II veteran Gilby celebrates her 102nd birthday
WWII veteran Betty Gilby celebrated her 102nd birthday May 31 at a drive-thru birthday party in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Woman's Club. In attendance were many well-wishers from the woman's club as well as members of the Fallbrook AAUW, of which Betty is a member.
Also celebrating with her was her son, Joe Gilby III, and her grandson, Joe Gilby IV, from Michigan; her daughter, Elaine Gilby, and her husband, Charlie Pavitt, from Maryland, and daughter Joanne Gilby from Colorado.
Betty was born Elizabeth Janet Stutheit on May 31, 1919, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she lived until...
