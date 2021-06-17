Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center to host grand re-opening

 
Last updated 6/17/2021 at 12:49pm

antique wedding dresses

Village News/Courtesy photo

Wedding dresses from the past are part of the current exhibit at the Fallbrook Historical Society Museum.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center is open and love is in the air. The current rotating exhibit will be available through June and it displays wedding fashion through the years. The entire museum has been freshened up for the Grand Re-Opening on Saturday, June 26 from 1-4 p.m.

Kids are welcome and they will have the chance to create a crayon art piece for display in the museum. All are welcome to come and see the changes that day, or any Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center is located at 260 Rocky Crest Road (off South Mission).

Submitted by the Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center.

 

