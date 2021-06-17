Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 6/18/2021 at 10:32am



May 4

1100 block Old Stage Rd. Miscellaneous incidents

May 24

5400 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Burglary

May 31

Golden Rd. @ Morro Rd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hour observation

4400 block Fallsbrae Rd. Death

June 1

1100 block S. Mission Rd. Arrests: Poss. controlled subs. for sale

1600 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Possess controlled substance

June 2

1200 block Joy Rd. Get credit/etc. other’s ID

1100 block Alturas Rd. Simple battery

1100 block S. Main Ave. Miscellaneous incidents

1200 block S. Mission Rd. Burglary

June 3

400 block N. Pico Arrest: Petty theft

500 block W. A...



