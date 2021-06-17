SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 6/18/2021 at 10:32am
May 4
1100 block Old Stage Rd. Miscellaneous incidents
May 24
5400 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Burglary
May 31
Golden Rd. @ Morro Rd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hour observation
4400 block Fallsbrae Rd. Death
June 1
1100 block S. Mission Rd. Arrests: Poss. controlled subs. for sale
1600 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Possess controlled substance
June 2
1200 block Joy Rd. Get credit/etc. other’s ID
1100 block Alturas Rd. Simple battery
1100 block S. Main Ave. Miscellaneous incidents
1200 block S. Mission Rd. Burglary
June 3
400 block N. Pico Arrest: Petty theft
500 block W. A...
