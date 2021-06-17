SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 6/18/2021 at 10:32am



May 4 1100 block Old Stage Rd. Miscellaneous incidents May 24 5400 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Burglary May 31 Golden Rd. @ Morro Rd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hour observation 4400 block Fallsbrae Rd. Death June 1 1100 block S. Mission Rd. Arrests: Poss. controlled subs. for sale 1600 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Possess controlled substance June 2 1200 block Joy Rd. Get credit/etc. other’s ID 1100 block Alturas Rd. Simple battery 1100 block S. Main Ave. Miscellaneous incidents 1200 block S. Mission Rd. Burglary June 3 400 block N. Pico Arrest: Petty theft 500 block W. A...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.