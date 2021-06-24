Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News 

Theatre Talk on an island and around San Diego

 
Last updated 6/24/2021 at 11:53am

Village News/Ken Jacques photo

The cast of "Once on this Island," playing at Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista, includes, from left, standing, Agwe-god of water (Nathan Andrew Riley), Erzulie god-of love (Anise Ritchie), Papa Ge-god of death (Edred Utomi), Asaka Mother Earth (Jodi Marks); seated in back, Andrea (Jocline Mixson), Mama Euralie (Patricia Jewel), Armand (Blax Burroughs), Tonton Julian (Leo Ebanks), Ti Moune (Brooke Henderson); seated in front, Daniel (Ali Tiatia-Garaud), and Little Ti Moune (Maya Washington).

Expectations are always high when attending a performance at Vista's renowned outdoor venue the Moonlight Amphitheatre. Under the stars on a pleasant opening night, the maskless crowd enthusiastically welcomed the first production of its 40th season, "Once on this Island, The Musical."

First produced in 1990, originally a 90-minute-one-act play, "Once on this Island, The Musical" opened off-Broadway and ran for 60 performances. Over the years other performances followed eventually crossing the pond for a stint in London, the West End in 1995, and returning to Broadway in 2018 to win a Tony...



