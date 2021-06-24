Warriors reach girls lacrosse playoffs

Fallbrook High School's girls lacrosse season ended May 26 with a loss to Sage Creek, but it was in the CIF Division II playoffs.

The playoff berth was the first in the history of Fallbrook High School girls lacrosse. "That's a big accomplishment," said Fallbrook High Coach Debbie Berg.

This is Berg's second season coaching the Warriors, although in 2020 the coronavirus shutdown limited the season to three games and approximately three weeks including practice.

The 2020-21 CIF seasons were compressed, so multi-sport athletes often had to choose a single sport. Fallbrook had 18 girls in t...