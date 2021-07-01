Stallings placed on Valley League first team

The Valley League boys basketball coaches placed Fallbrook High School junior Charlie Stallings on the all-league first team.

"I'm excited for him. However, I think that he's got a lot of stuff to work on for next year and I think he's just scratching the surface for us," said Fallbrook coach Moe Golshani.

Stallings averaged 19.8 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game – as a guard. "He was definitely a perimeter player for us and those were his numbers," Golshani said. "The kid is a gamer."

Ramona senior Anthony McManus was chosen as the league's player of the year, but Stalling...