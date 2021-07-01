Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Stallings placed on Valley League first team

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 12:21pm



The Valley League boys basketball coaches placed Fallbrook High School junior Charlie Stallings on the all-league first team.

"I'm excited for him. However, I think that he's got a lot of stuff to work on for next year and I think he's just scratching the surface for us," said Fallbrook coach Moe Golshani.

Stallings averaged 19.8 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game – as a guard. "He was definitely a perimeter player for us and those were his numbers," Golshani said. "The kid is a gamer."

Ramona senior Anthony McManus was chosen as the league's player of the year, but Stalling...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021