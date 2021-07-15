Fallbrook man arrested for First Degree Murder

Discovery of Homicide Victim Buried in Fallbrook Under Investigation

Nicholas "Nick" Burg, age 29, was taken into custody yesterday, 7-16-21, by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Burg was arrested on suspicion of murder in the first degree after the discovery of remains of an unidentified male homicide victim buried where Burg was living in the 400 block of Ridge Dr. in Fallbrook.

Deputies unearthed the body of a man while investigating "a suspicious circumstance'' on South Ridge Drive on Wednesday, 7/14/21.

Burg is not eligible for release or bail. He is currently in the Vista Detention Facility awaiting a 7/21/21 court hearing.

"The Medical Examiner's Office conducted the autopsy and is attempting to determine the identity of the deceased,'' said Lt. Seiver in Homicide. ``The preliminary cause of death is being withheld. The manner of death is homicide. The investigation is ongoing.''

Seiver declined to provide further details about the case, including what led investigators to the site where the body was discovered.

An anonymous friend who spoke to Burg in the last week said, "He is a nice guy that brightens your day when you run into him. He's the type of guy that would invite you to dinner after meeting you for the first time. He's a super honest dude. If he did that, I would expect that it was someone who was threatening him or his family."

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330, after-hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at

888-580-8477.