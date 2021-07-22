Reservations open for State of the Chamber Dinner

FALLBROOK – Reservations are being taken for the annual State of the Chamber Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Pala Mesa Resort at Cliff Terrace. “Spotlight on Supporting Local” is the theme of the evening, which will showcase many nonprofit chamber members in booths filled with displays and valuable information. Chamber member nonprofits are encouraged to participate but space is limited, so they should contact the chamber office to register for a booth soon.

Attendees will enjoy a delicious meal, listen to chamber leadership and witness the presentation of the Community...