Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Reservations open for State of the Chamber Dinner

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2021 at 3:36pm



FALLBROOK – Reservations are being taken for the annual State of the Chamber Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Pala Mesa Resort at Cliff Terrace. “Spotlight on Supporting Local” is the theme of the evening, which will showcase many nonprofit chamber members in booths filled with displays and valuable information. Chamber member nonprofits are encouraged to participate but space is limited, so they should contact the chamber office to register for a booth soon.

Attendees will enjoy a delicious meal, listen to chamber leadership and witness the presentation of the Community...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/23/2021 23:41